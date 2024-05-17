Soccer arrests should force betting rethink

It's not just the A-League Men where sports betting's pervasiveness is causing problems, but local soccer as well.
And it means Capital Football should rethink accepting a "product fee" as part of the "integrity agreement" that allows gambling on their National Premier League games.
The ALM was thrown into turmoil on Friday after NSW Police announced they'd arrested three Macarthur players, including Bulls captain Ulises Davila, for an alleged betting fix that revolved around deliberately getting yellow cards in certain games.
There have been concerns about betting fixes at lower levels of soccer for several years now - given you can bet on the NPL level of the game.
That's due to soccer's agreement with bookmakers about what games bets can be placed on - which goes right down to the state's NPLs.
That's not the case in other football codes, like rugby league and Australian rules, where betting's not allowed at the local level.
It not only makes Canberra clubs susceptible to the same corruption that's allegedly happened in the A-League, but has also opened them up to online abuse as well.
The Canberra Times has seen social media messages ACT soccer clubs have received from overseas punters following losses where they've been abused and threatened because it "has cost me to lose millions".
Those same clubs are constantly getting messages from other punters wanting to know the half-time scores - who then get abusive when they don't get a response.
To rub salt in the wounds, the Canberra clubs don't receive any of Capital Football's "product fee", with the governing body pocketing it all.
It's believed they have at least removed their NPL under-23 games from those that can be bet on.
There were unsubstantiated rumours Sport Integrity Australia had investigated match fixing in a couple of NPL games in Canberra several years ago, but the sport integrity watchdogs wouldn't confirm or deny their involvement when The Canberra Times contacted them at the time.
As an ALM club, the Macarthur Bulls have a salary cap of just $2.6 million - which pales into insignificance when compared with clubs from the NRL ($11.25m) and AFL ($15.8m).
With squad sizes of 20-26 players, that means an average wage of no more than $130,000.
Given they're not exactly earning millions it's hardly surprising temptation has allegedly reared its ugly head.
But what is surprising is that Football Australia and Capital Football would allow the potential for the same temptation to be waved in front of semi-professional players as well.
The money Capital Football receives doesn't trickle down to benefit the clubs, and in turn doesn't benefit the players.
It only opens them up to not only the potential for corruption, but the ever-growing levels of online abuse.
Surely it just can't be worth it.
