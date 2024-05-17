The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Dutton returns Chalmers' budget serve

By The Canberra Times
May 18 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Dutton is positioning himself as an alternative Prime Minister. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Peter Dutton is positioning himself as an alternative Prime Minister. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

If, as many say, Dr Chalmers handed down a classic pre-election budget on Tuesday then Peter Dutton certainly responded in kind. His budget reply, arguably one of his stronger performances to date, was a pitch to position himself as an alternative prime minister and the LNP as an alternative government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.