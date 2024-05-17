Vinnies promises free clothes, items from 25 cents at new Goodies Junction

Vinnies will rename the reusables depots at the Canberra tips Goodies Junction as it prepares to take over at the end of the month, also denying accusations it will put former staff of The Green Shed on lower pay and conditions.
The Goodies Junction reusable depots will also have a free clothing section, like The Green Shed, Vinnies said.
There will also be "the same prices that you are used to", with discounted items starting at 25 cents and "clear in-store price points for every item with price tags".
"The price of every item will be clearly displayed," a Vinnies spokesperson said.
The St Vincent de Paul Society of Canberra/Goulburn earlier this year won the ACT government contract to run the reusable depots at the Mugga Lane and Mitchell tips.
The depots were previously run by the private business The Green Shed.
Vinnies officially takes over on May 31.
City Services said in a statement on Friday that "minimal disruption for the community is the highest priority as the ACT reusable facilities transition to new operators".
The process for donating goods via the existing vehicle drop-off arrangements will remain unchanged during the transition.
Goodies Junction will be open to receive donations from the community from 8am on Friday, May 31.
"All donations previously accepted including furniture, electrical equipment, clothing, building materials and tools can continue to be dropped off," the statement read.
The retail sections of the depots will temporarily close from Friday, May 31 to 7.30am on Monday, July 1.
"The temporary closure of the shops is to allow Vinnies time to fit out the buildings and prepare the retail space for the community," the statement read.
The new-look Goodies Junction shops will be open at the Mugga Lane and Mitchell tips from July 1, selling second-hand goods between 7.30am and 4.45pm, Monday to Sunday.
Former staff at The Green Shed have been offered jobs with Vinnies. Some say they are being put on lower wages, on part-time rather than full-time hours and in different locations.
Vinnies denied that was the case.
"This is incorrect. Nobody has been offered worse conditions. Positions offered were similar or better than current arrangements," a spokesperson said.
"Existing staff at the two locations have been given a choice of where they would like to work and a number of them have swapped sites by choice."
A former worker at The Green Shed said they had also been put on six-months' probation with Vinnies.
"We're all very concerned about being kicked out and replaced," the person said.
Vinnies said that "staff are welcome to contact us directly with any concerns".
Former staff of The Green Shed at Mugga Lane were also upset an external shelter at the drop-off area was being removed, exposing them to the elements.
An ACT government spokesperson said the structure was being removed because "it is property of the Green Shed and the owners have advised they will be taking this with them when they vacate the site".
"Vinnies prioritises the safety and wellbeing of all staff and this is an area which will be addressed once Vinnies takes over the site and is able to assess the type of coverage required," they said.
In terms of the operation of the Goodies Junction shops, Vinnies said the "pricing for our reusable facilities are designed to achieve a high level of reuse of donated resources through low pricing".
These included:
The Goodies Junction stores will also have a free clothes section, weekly sales and discounts on Thursdays for concession holders.
They will receive donation free of charge to keep items out of landfill.
"Acceptance or otherwise of goods is at the sole discretion of staff on duty," Vinnies said.
