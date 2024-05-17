A significant anniversary, a boho market and burnt-out women

This week saw a former Canberra couple celebrate their 32nd wedding anniversary. But it wasn't just any couple or any anniversary.
Former Labor MLA Mary Porter and Ian de Landelles, who are enjoying retirement on Lake Macquarie near Newcastle, celebrated 32 years of wedded bliss.
They were married on May 16, 1992 in King's Hall at Old Parliament House, theirs the first wedding ceremony held in the building.
The anniversary brought lots of well wishes from their friends, near and far, including in Canberra.
"A number of our friends thought it hilarious that two Republicans would be married in King's Hall and then have their reception at the Royal Canberra Golf Club, where I was at the time a member," Ian told us, with a laugh.
The Boho Luxe Market is on this weekend in Canberra at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
It's open on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
Think everything from sound healings to vegan market to floaty dresses for sale.
There are weekend and day passes.
Tickets are from eventbrite.com.au.
Overworked? Exhausted? Run down? Burnt-out? You're not alone.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) considers burn out an occupational phenomenon. A 2022 study by researchers at the University of Melbourne found one in two Australian workers aged 18 to 54 feel exhausted at work.
So, how have we got here? What are the warning signs? What can you do to achieve a sustainable career and protect your health and wellbeing?
Join Women in Media Canberra at the National Press Club for an autumn networking event, sponsored by Isentia.
Running on empty: The impact of burnout on women in the workplace will be held 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday, May 28 and feature a panel discussion.
Book online at Eventbrite.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.