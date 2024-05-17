The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

A significant anniversary, a boho market and burnt-out women

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated May 17 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TO IAN AND MARY

Cheers to Mary Porter and Ian de Landelles. Picture supplied
Cheers to Mary Porter and Ian de Landelles. Picture supplied

This week saw a former Canberra couple celebrate their 32nd wedding anniversary. But it wasn't just any couple or any anniversary.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.