The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Researcher's AI tool will help save cancer patients' valuable time: ANU

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated May 18 2024 - 6:17am, first published May 17 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cancer patients will soon save weeks of time lost to diagnosis with the help of a new artificial intelligence tool developed at the Australian National University.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

I am a general reporter with an interest in community stories and issues that need attention. Contact me with tips and thoughts at bageshri.s@canberratimes.com.au or send confidential tips to bageshri.s@proton.me

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.