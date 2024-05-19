The value of volunteering to the ACT Advertising Feature

Jean Giese, CEO VolunteeringACT. Picture supplied

In 2023, 279,000 ACT residents volunteered more than 63 million hours in their community, generating over $14 billion of value for the Canberra Region.

These are the statistics from VolunteeringACT's new report, 'ACT State of Volunteering Report 2024' launched today, marking the start of National Volunteer Week 2024.

VolunteeringACT is the peak body for volunteering in the Canberra Region. Its core purpose is to foster quality of life and an inclusive Canberra by enabling participation and connection.

Jean Giese, CEO VolunteeringACT said the ACT's volunteers and volunteer-involving organisations are at the heart of making their purpose a reality every day.



"The size, scale, and diversity of the ACT volunteering sector is much more far-reaching than many people realise, and we hope the report findings will be welcomed by the communities we serve, highlighting their ongoing contributions to the life of our city and this region," Ms Giese said.

The first of its kind in the region, this report quantifies the economic and social value of volunteering in the ACT. The research underpinning this report is one of the largest ever population representative surveys conducted on volunteering within the ACT.

"The last few years have been challenging for the whole volunteering ecosystem across Australia, and the landscape continues to shift around us all as our communities grapple with current economic pressures as volunteer-led services continue to experience rising demand," Ms Giese said.

"We are proud to showcase the many benefits volunteering brings to the ACT, including the significant return on investment it provides. For every $1 spent on volunteering, over $5 was returned to our communities."

The volunteering workforce is over four-fifths the size of the private sector workforce in the ACT and over two-thirds the size of the ACT public sector workforce.

Indeed, if the volunteering workforce were treated as an industry, it would be the largest industry by employment in the Territory.

Elaborating further Ms Giese said, "the report provides valuable insights on current and emerging volunteering trends, including where there may be barriers to volunteering, and the supports and investments needed to ensure that volunteering in the ACT is safe, ethical, inclusive, and sustainable."

ACT volunteers reported significant costs associated with volunteering, highlighting that although volunteers give their time willingly for no financial gain, volunteering is not something that comes for free.

The research revealed that volunteers bear over 60 per cent of the expenses associated with volunteering activities. Despite this, almost 80 per cent of volunteers intend to maintain or increase their volunteer hours over the coming three years.

"We believe in the altruistic spirit of our local volunteers. Despite rising costs, volunteers in Canberra continue to volunteer to help others, to develop social connections and for their own enjoyment as suggested in the report," Ms Giese concluded.

The ACT State of Volunteering Report 2024 demonstrates the significant and diverse contribution that volunteers make to the ACT community and provides a clear justification for ongoing recognition, support, and investment in the volunteering ecosystem.