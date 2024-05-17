Another one bites the dust. Vale, Turner PCYC

Oh, look. Another facility once used by the public and left to wither on the vine is about to be demolished.
The former Turner PCYC building in Watson Street is to be knocked over to make way for housing.
It's something that's been on the cards since 2006.
Almost two decades ago, it was announced the board of the Turner PCYC was going to shut the doors on the 1960 building.
The board believed the building was unsafe and too costly to repair, on the basis of structural engineering reports.
Enter a man on a mission.
Dave Wheeler was the secretary of the Turner PCYC wrestling club and said at the time none of the users of the building had been consulted about the board's decision.
He fervently believed the building was worth preserving and should be saved, for use by generations of young people into the future.
The inner-city location was a good one for the young people who used the club, closer than Charnwood where its services were to be located under the board plan.
Mr Wheeler had tried and failed to have the brick building offered some protection by being put on the ACT Heritage Places Register, the ACT Heritage Council in 2006 rejecting the nomination.
''The majority of people in Canberra who grew up in the 1960s would regard this place as having more heritage value than a 19th century building. It's been such a focal point for the community,'' Mr Wheeler said at the time.
Other builders, back then, believed the structure could be saved. Tradies offered to work for free.
One builder, from Queensland, who used the club as a young man, in 2007 offered to do an inspection for free, saying he believed it could be saved.
No dice from the club board.
So, for the last 18 years, the club building has been left to decay. Until the inevitable happened.
This week it was announced the "derelict" building, opened in 1960 as the Turner Police Boys' Club, was going to be levelled to make way for low-cost housing.
That building had seen some things.
In 1961, there was a dance and The Corvettes played. Queanbeyan lad George Lazenby was in the band. Eight years later, he'd play James Bond in the movie On Her Majesty's Secret Service.
Former world boxing champion, Jimmy Carruthers, assisted the club by purchasing for it a boxing ring and associated equipment. Dave Wheeler believes the current PCYC still possess that boxing ring. Generations of young people found a safe place to box or even practice ballet.
Mr Wheeler, even this week, still believed the building could be saved and be used again as an inner-city facility a range of groups.
"It seems that since its closure in 2006 it's been a case of 'demolition by neglect', an old trick in which a building of historical significance is left exposed to the elements for years so it hopefully becomes a definite write-off and causes less community anger when the bulldozer is called in," he said last week.
"Maybe the current PCYC board of directors were thrown a hospital pass which originated from the 2006 board, and although I am sure it was repairable in 2006 maybe the years of neglect since then really have ensured it should be written off. I don't know.
"I would, however, have preferred that the current board, before deciding to demolish the place, had called for community consultation so the state of the building could have been independently inspected and assessed to ensure restoration really was not possible, as some people believe a full restoration is still entirely feasible."
Mr Wheeler says an "important part of Canberra's past will vanish" with the building.
"It would seem that nowadays there is little appreciation of history and little empathy for kids who need a centrally located place to amuse themselves, as I once did at the Turner PCYC," he said.
