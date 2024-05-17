The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Another one bites the dust. Vale, Turner PCYC

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 18 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Oh, look. Another facility once used by the public and left to wither on the vine is about to be demolished.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.