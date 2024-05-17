Cotter Road closed to eastbound traffic

Drivers are being diverted from a major road at Weston following a crash.
Emergency services were called to Cotter Road just after 8:00am on May 18, where a car and cyclist had collided.
The cyclist was to hospital with serious injuries.
Cotter Road is closed to all eastbound traffic from Kirkpatrick Street to Tuggeranong Parkway. It will remain closed for several hours.
Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes as traffic builds.
This is a developing story. More to come.
