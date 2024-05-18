The depressing reality of modern 'progressive' politics

The London-based Elizabeth Ames is chair of the Menzies Australia Institute at King's College, London. An astute observer of politics both here and in the UK, she says life for Britons has got harder, too. "You've seen standards of living in the UK really fall in real terms and seen that pain particularly wash through people in their 20s and 30s and early 40s who have kids, who have mortgages, who are trying to get on in their careers," she said.