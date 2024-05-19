The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Bike seized from teen speedster doing 174 km/h

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
May 19 2024 - 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was caught doing 174 km/h on Majura Parkway, police said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.