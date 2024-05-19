Bike seized from teen speedster doing 174 km/h

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was caught doing 174 km/h on Majura Parkway, police said.
The man had his bike confiscated and his licence suspended for 90 days.
ACT Policing said he was one of 20 people caught last Wednesday for traffic infringements.
The speeding bike was spotted just before 7am heading north.
A police statement said: "The rider was pulled over, his motorbike was seized and he was served with a court attendance notice to face charges of dangerous driving, high range speeding, not displaying L plates and learner riding a motorcycle greater than 150 kilowatt/tonne power to weight ratio."
In the police blitz on traffic offences on Majura Parkway, a blue Mazda was also stopped after doing 142km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Police said the 46-year-old driver said he was speeding so that he could get to Fyshwick "to collect a vehicle part".
He was issued with a $700 traffic infringement notice and incurred four demerit points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.