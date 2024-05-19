Canberra auctions: Buyers lured to affordability and quality as Canberra's auction market heats up

Properties under $1 million have been selling at auction during the week as buyers take advantage of the influx of affordable houses being offered. On Thursday, Ray White Canberra sold the three-bedroom, two-bathroom property at 8 Gudamang Street, Ngunnawal, for $841,000, while the three-bedroom house at 53 Vagabond Crescent, McKellar, sold for $836,000. The Property Collective sold the four-bedroom plus study townhouse at 18 Neil Currie Street, Casey, for $855,000.