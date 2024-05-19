Canberra auctions: Buyers lured to affordability and quality as Canberra's auction market heats up

The stylish house at 80 Stuart Street, Narrabundah, is currently under negotiation.
Buyers have been active in the sub-$1 million price bracket, snapping up a wave of affordable houses during the week and over the weekend.
On Saturday, Mark McCann from McCann Properties sold the well-presented residence at 73 Halfrey Circuit, Wanniassa, under the hammer for $930,000.
Nestled behind a private facade in an elevated location, the traditional and tastefully maintained house provides sunlit family living and dining spaces and a spectacular entertaining deck with mountain views. It also has a functional kitchen with good storage and quality appliances, including electric cooking and a Miele dishwasher. The main bedroom has an en suite, three further bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, and there is a family bathroom.
The house features ducted gas heating and a double carport, plus additional parking space.
The home, on a 661-square-metre block, is in a family-friendly suburb, within walking distance of parks, schools and the popular Erindale Shopping Precinct.
The property last sold in 2016 for $560,000.
No. 73 Halfrey Circuit, Wanniassa, sold under the hammer for $930,000.
Elsewhere on Saturday, the beautifully renovated three-bedroom property at 80 Stuart Street, Narrabundah, was passed in and is under negotiation through Belle Property Canberra's Louise Harget.
Introduced by a substantial Cotoneaster hedge, the home is set amid meticulously landscaped gardens and boasts a prized northern orientation.
On a 431-square-metre block, the house features 125 square metres of internal accommodation plus an expansive 40-square-metre outdoor entertainment deck complete with a brick pizza oven and a television.
Inside, the residence features a striking renovation. The downstairs accommodation provides an open-plan living and dining area, an updated kitchen with an oversized 900-millimetre gas free-standing cooker, an integrated double-draw dishwasher, stone benchtops and ample storage. Upstairs are three generously sized bedrooms with treetop views and a renovated bathroom.
The property includes a double garage with an automatic gate and a generous workshop and storage.
The home is within a minute's walk of the boutique Griffith shops, Manuka Village, Narrabundah College, and prestigious schools like St Edmund's and St Clare's colleges, offering convenience and accessibility.
Properties under $1 million have been selling at auction during the week as buyers take advantage of the influx of affordable houses being offered. On Thursday, Ray White Canberra sold the three-bedroom, two-bathroom property at 8 Gudamang Street, Ngunnawal, for $841,000, while the three-bedroom house at 53 Vagabond Crescent, McKellar, sold for $836,000. The Property Collective sold the four-bedroom plus study townhouse at 18 Neil Currie Street, Casey, for $855,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.