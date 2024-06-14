What to do if the neighbours start making too much noise

At some point, we have all been disturbed at home by unwanted noise from a source over which you have no control.
The first thing to do about it is to look up and read the regulations in your area to understand if this noise is allowed or not. You can check this with your council, state or territory, which will probably have all the information you need on their website.
As with the regulations for garages, carports and sheds, the details vary a little around Australia, but they're not dramatically different because they all try to achieve the same result.
Where I live for instance, 7am on a weekday is when noise can start to be made with tools, engines and the like. However, it's normal for tradies to arrive on a worksite earlier than that so they're ready to start as soon as they're allowed.
In my neighbourhood, noise from tools, engines and so on needs to cease at 8pm. Most tradies have knocked off long before that, but DIYers and hobbyists may want to continue on their project until they have to stop.
The interesting thing is, my local regulations don't adjust between summer and winter, so I've accidentally gone past 8pm in the shed without complaint in the middle of summer because the sun is still up, but I feel really conspicuous using power tools at 6pm in the middle of winter when the sun has already set an hour prior.
Where I am, residents can start a vehicle any time of day or night, provided we're setting off to go somewhere. On the road, the noise level will be limited by the regulations applicable to the vehicle.
I am also allowed to play music (including instruments, TV and movies) until 10pm most nights, and midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and before public holidays. Thankfully that doesn't happen here often, and I do try not to be the annoying noisy neighbour with my home theatre - but it is very helpful to know what is allowed and what isn't.
When it gets late, you don't have to completely down tools or turn everything off though. To take the wording from EPA Tasmania, a noise will be too loud if it is "audible in a habitable room in any other residential premises". Other jurisdictions appear to have very similar definitions.
EPA Tasmania also says, "noise occurring at any time, including within the Permissible Hours of Use, can still be determined as unreasonable".
There can be exceptions in some places. The regulations in my local government area stipulate the times and types listed above, but goes on to say harvest machinery may need to run through the night at certain times of the year.
Once you know the regulations in your area, you will also have a better idea of which course of action to take if noise is affecting you.
If the noise is legal, you're going to need the diplomatic approach. In fact, Ipswich City Council for example "encourages all residents to talk to their neighbours first about nuisance problems and only make a report if the issue remains unresolved".
This is a fair point. If they seem genuinely unaware of what is allowed or how it's affecting others, then politely discussing this with them may be enough.
If you don't feel you can approach them, or they haven't responded appropriately, there's council or the police (depending on the noise being made and the time of day), who in my state can then issue them a warning (and in the case of the police, get them to stop). If they do it again within 30 days (including straight away),an infringement notice may be given.
If the shoe is on the other foot and you need to make noise for some reason, Ipswich City Council suggests "if you are going to be doing an activity that may result in prolonged noise, speak to your neighbours and let them know in advance".
This could include such scenarios as using a generator in a blackout if someone you care for has a genuine medical need. Whatever the cause of the noise, or reason, Ipswich also has a list of mitigation ideas to reduce the noise level such as barriers, enclosing the equipment and not placing the source near neighbouring bedrooms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.