Lenders 'abandoning customers' who need home loan support: report

An increasing number of Australians are seeking help with their home loans, but lenders aren't doing enough to support those experiencing financial hardship, a report has found.
In one customer's experience, it took six months of providing hardship notices before his bank eventually approved a three-month assistance program.
One in three customers dropped out of the application process to access financial assistance, a report by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission found.
Meanwhile of those who did access reduced or deferred payments, 40 per cent fell into arrears once the support ended.
ASIC reviewed 10 large home loan lenders between July 2022 and December 2023.
It found the lenders received more than 250,000 hardship notices in relation to about 144,000 accounts.
Requests for assistance increased by 54 per cent in the last quarter of 2023, the report found.
ASIC commissioner Alan Kirkland said the investigation found many lenders were using a "one-size-fits-all approach" that was not meeting customers' needs.
"The lack of support and in some cases, failure to respond when customers flagged they were struggling, is unacceptable and greatly adds to the distress of customers already struggling with heightened levels of stress and anxiety," he said.
He encouraged people to lodge a complaint with their lenders if they were not satisfied with the help they were getting.
Financial over-commitment and reduced income were the top two reasons customers were submitting hardship notices to their lenders, the report found.
Medical, unemployment and separation followed as reasons for seeking assistance.
More than 80 per cent of hardship notices were submitted by owner-occupiers and the median home loan balance for customers seeking help was $312,000.
The location of customers seeking help was broadly in line with the number of mortgages in each state and territory.
Majority of the hardship notices were in NSW (73,714 notices), Victoria (71,966) and Queensland (47,773).
The smallest number of hardship notices came from the ACT (3557) and the Northern Territory (2572).
Lenders failed to consistently identify vulnerable customers and sometimes failed to adjust their approach to hardship assistance for those customers, ASIC said.
It took one customer who was experiencing family violence five weeks to access hardship assistance.
In her initial contact with her lender the customer was put on hold for an hour after she called in distress, before the call dropped out.
"I was on hold for over an hour - you were going to transfer me to the services team. I am in an abuse situation and I need to put a pause on my loan so that I can try and move somewhere safe," the customer said after calling back.
Five weeks, three calls and three emails later, the customer received a three-month deferral period.
Another customer, who was 18 years into his home loan, provided six hardship notices over six months after he lost work due to floods in his area.
Only the sixth notice was accepted and referred to the hardship team by his lender, the report found.
ASIC found the assessment processes were often too stressful for customers.
The report found 35 per cent of customers withdrew from the application process at least once.
ASIC chair Joe Longo said "meaningful improvement" was needed.
"In the worst cases, lenders ignored hardship notices, effectively abandoning customers who needed their support," ASIC chair Joe Longo said.
Since the 2023 review, seven of the 10 lenders now have improvement programs in place to manage financial hardship, ASIC said.
But the regulator said more work was required to support customers and expected all lenders to act on the report's findings.
ASIC will ask the 10 reviewed lenders to prepare an action plan to respond to the issues raised.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.