Times Past: June 9, 1973

On this day in 1973, a novel idea was the subjection of discussion within the education sector, a "school without walls". Some students, teachers and citizens based in Canberra hoped to establish the idea within the ACT public school system.
Melvin Lang, a visiting professor lecturer in education at the Canberra College of Advanced Education, raised the idea on the back of a series of seminars on educational alternatives earlier in the year. Lang said removing the walls from schools would allow students to participate more in the community as it took learning outside the confines of the school building.
He even touted the possibility of citizens providing real-life practical knowledge to students in enterprise or skills that can only learnt outside the school's boundaries. Although a uniform plan for the school without walls had not been formulated, the local community would play a part in determining how it looked.
According to Lang, there were a number of guidelines and ideas to lean on with one example being the famous Parkway school in Philadelphia. The school only had an administrative office and no other buildings. When it came to utilising facilities to study basic courses like science, the laboratories in other school were used after hours.
Admittedly, Lang understood the concept might not suit everyone's needs. However, the target of the idea were students who were unhappy with the traditional education institution. These students were usually too mature for the rigid behaviour patterns enforced in many schools and bored of the traditional curriculum.
Some students would also rather be educated through a combination of work and school and not be solely defined by academically oriented goals. Lang highlighted Canberra's culture and governance lends well to the sustenance of a school without walls. Students in such schools were usually chosen via a ballot from other who applied to enter.
