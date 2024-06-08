The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 9, 1973

RA
By Ray Athwal
June 9 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1973, a novel idea was the subjection of discussion within the education sector, a "school without walls". Some students, teachers and citizens based in Canberra hoped to establish the idea within the ACT public school system.

