Times Past: June 10, 1971

On this day in 1971, the use of amphometers were legally introduced to detect speeding motorists in the ACT.
The minister for the interior, Ralph Hunt, formally confirmed its use the day before. As its use was being rolled out, motorists who had exceed the speed limits in the first six days would not be prosecuted.
Instead, motorists caught speeding would be flagged down and informed of the speed they were travelling. They would then be asked to have a look at the amphometer reading as part of the educational period from June 15 to June 20.
Hunt stated motorists caught breaking other traffic laws by driving dangerously would be warned a report against them would be lodged, with the possibility of prosecution. The plan was for the amphometer to be deployed throughout the day at different points on all main roads and danger areas.
The amphometer calculates the time taken for a vehicle to travel between two tubes 27 metres apart and uses the time recorded and convert it into kilometres per hour. The device was legalised through amendments made to the ACT Motor Traffic Ordinance.
In addition, amendments were made for the use of breath analysis machines at a date that would be determined by Hunt. Before those amendments, a large survey would be carried out among Canberra drivers with about 5000 interviews and the taking of breath samples. This would be spread out over four weeks.
Two more surveys would be conducted, one quickly after the introduction of the breath-testing equipment and another in a couple of years, in 1973.
The purpose of the three-stage survey was to analyse the drinking habits of motorists in Australia and the immediate and long-term impacts of the breath-testing legislation.
Hunt said the survey would also use the opportunity to assess the proportion of ACT drivers who wore their seat belts.
