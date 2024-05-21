Taste some tipples and walk the dog

With all the talk about ChatGPT and other forms of AI taking over functions that used to be human-controlled, you'd think people would heed the warnings of science fiction, which is full of cautionary tales. Atlas, available from Friday, May 24 on Netflix, is another story about humans and artificial intelligence. Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez) is a brilliant but misanthropic government data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence. She is sent to a distant world on a quest to defeat the renegade robot warrior Harlan (Simi Liu) who was created to advance humanity and is now threatening to destroy it after failing in a previous attempt. When plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it. No pressure.