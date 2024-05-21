The Canberra Times
Taste some tipples and walk the dog

May 22 2024 - 5:30am
What to do

This year the RSPCA Million Paws Walk turns 30. Whether you're a seasoned participant or a first timer, bring your dog to Patrick White Lawns, Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes on Sunday, May 26 for a family friendly walk to help raise funds for animals in need. Registration opens at 9am and the walk will kick off at 11am. After the walk, stick around to enjoy food, music, retail stalls, prizes and more. Tickets: adult $25; child $15; concession $15; family $60. More information and registrations: www.millionpawswalk.com.au/act

