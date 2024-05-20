Education head sued to try to stop corruption probe

Put the coat on the dog. Pull out the flannie sheets and maybe the electric blanket. After yesterday's minus 3 morning, today we are back into the positives - but only just. Snow guns are firing up in the ski fields and here in Canberra we have a working week of glorious late-Autumn sunshine ahead.
And welcome to our new-look morning newsletter. Making news today is the revelation that the head of the ACT Education Directorate, Katy Haire, has taken legal action to try to shut down the ACT Integrity Commission's corruption investigation into the Campbell Primary School expansion. Reporters Sarah Lansdown and Lucy Bladen will be digging deeper into this very interesting one today.
And speaking of all that lovely weather, Saturday afternoon at Canberra Stadium should be a treat. The Raiders, on a high after two wins, are hosting the Roosters. Early indications are of a bumper crowd, possibly as high as 20,000.
Tuesday is not too early to be thinking about the weekend.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.