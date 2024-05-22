Arrest warrants for both sides are long overdue

Peter writes: "As a Whitlam-era progressive I am distressed and enraged at how cowardly, bland and vacuous the ALP has become. On issue after issue Albanese has disappointed. The latest budget, cravenly giving us $300 - to be passed straight on to power companies - is a further example of how he and his government have failed the 'Whitlam test'. The question should be 'Is this the right thing to do?' not 'Will this cost votes?'. Of course the ALP faces an electoral challenge, especially faced with the devious and even less principled, moral vacuum that is Dutton. But failing to offer any vision is not what being an ALP leader should be."