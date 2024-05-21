The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

How 'influential' Raiders experience unlocked Weekes weapon

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 22 2024 - 6:29am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kaeo Weekes had big boots to fill when he made his Canberra Raiders debut after halfback Jamal Fogarty's biceps injury, but the green playmaker has fit right into his role - and his boots have everything to do with it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.