How 'influential' Raiders experience unlocked Weekes weapon

Kaeo Weekes had big boots to fill when he made his Canberra Raiders debut after halfback Jamal Fogarty's biceps injury, but the green playmaker has fit right into his role - and his boots have everything to do with it.
Weekes was a standout in last weekend's Magic Round win over the Bulldogs, with one try assist, six tackle breaks, 27 tackles and a monster 607 kicking metres.
Preparing for an even bigger test against the Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium on Saturday, Weekes is hungry for an improved performance to his last game at home, a 40-0 thumping from the Sharks in what was his first Raiders start.
And he wants his kicking game to again help steer the Green Machine to victory.
"When I was back at Manly I wasn't doing much kicking, I just did a lot when I was a young fella. But since coming here, it's added another string to my bow and I'm loving the challenge," Weekes told The Canberra Times.
"The more I play my style of footy, the better I feel and the better the team will do to get us on the front foot."
When Weekes was signed to the Raiders in the off-season, he had played just 12 NRL games over two seasons with the Sea Eagles.
In Canberra he's been handed the biggest opportunity of his young career, and is leaning into the step up, particularly in how he handles kicking duties alongside teenage halves partner Ethan Strange.
Weekes said the guidance of former halfback and head coach Ricky Stuart, Raiders kicking guru Andrew Bishop, as well as "good teacher" Fogarty, has immensely improved his game.
The 22-year-old has also been able to showcase his speed and attacking instincts around the ball more.
"My job is to finish [by kicking] in the corners and get us into good positions. Sticky and our kicking coach Andrew have been really influential in my kicking since coming here," Weekes said.
"You just have to ask anytime and they'll give you the answer you need. It's great having them."
While Weekes has only played three games beside Strange, the pair are quickly finding their feet and surprising the rugby league world, earning the praise of greats like Laurie Daley and Andrew Johns.
So don't expect the young guns to wilt under pressure when they line up against a stacked Roosters squad this weekend.
"I think my confidence and our combinations are growing each week," Weekes said.
"It's just been about finding the balance between us and the other boys, and knowing their strengths. We've got a big pack and the more we use them, they'll help.
"This next game will be a big one, coming up against a big Roosters pack at home and the last time we were at home it wasn't the best, so we're excited about this one.
"We were written off at the start of the year, but we know the belief, the confidence and calibre of players we have here."
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
