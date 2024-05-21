The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'At breaking point': Much-loved Canberra charity could be forced to close

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated May 22 2024 - 6:29am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra charity Kidsafe ACT - dedicated to preventing childhood injury with services including infant and child car seat installation - could be forced to close by the end of the year due to insufficient funding by the ACT Government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.