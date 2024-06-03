Have you read Crime and Punishment? Now you can finish it in 90 minutes

Some books in the generally acknowledged literary canon have daunting reputations. Russian novels are massive tomes with many, many characters; James Joyce's Finnegans Wake and Ulysses are impenetrable and incomprehensible (if you want to dip your toe into Joyce, try the more accessible short stories or A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man). They seem more like projects, massive undertakings, than accessible, enjoyable reads: Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace has become shorthand for this kind of book. You could have them on your bookshelf to look erudite and cultured; chances are nobody will call your bluff because they haven't read them, either. In most cases, you can get by with shortcuts: reading the Wikipedia page, watching the play or movie, knowing a cultural reference or two, remembering what you read at school or university (you did read the set books, right?)