Are plug-in hybrids good for the environment, or just marketing hype?

The European studies explained the wide discrepancy between tested and on-road fuel consumption. The main reason is that a plug-in hybrid's ability to use petrol provides drivers with less motivation to plug in after every single local trip, which is needed to keep its smaller battery charged. In contrast, the larger battery of a battery electrical vehicle allows less frequent charging. Although the fuel consumption of a petrol or diesel vehicle can vary a little due to lead footedness, the fuel consumption of plug-in hybrids can vary much more because it requires diligence to plug in after every trip (or ever). Even greater fuel consumption was found for company cars where drivers have a fuel card but aren't compensated for the use of their home electricity.