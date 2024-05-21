The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Are plug-in hybrids good for the environment, or just marketing hype?

By Ben Elliston, Peter Campbell
May 22 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Now that the new vehicle efficiency standard has been passed by Parliament, we can expect to see some early shifts in the vehicles on sale in Australia to include models of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles that have been on sale in overseas markets for years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.