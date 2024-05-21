Public service pay deals drive up ACT wages

Pay deals for public servants have helped to drive annual wages up in the ACT by $258 million, new data has revealed.
An Australian Bureau of Statistics release shows that the ACT had one of the highest annual growth rates, between March 2023 and March 2024, of 10.1 per cent.
Tasmania also recorded a 10.2 per cent annual growth rate, or $160 million, with the ABS linking increases to new enterprise agreements in Commonwealth and state public sector agencies.
Federal public servants received a 4 per cent pay rise in March 2024, as part of the first service-wide deal on pay and conditions since 1996.
Some federal bureaucrats will receive even more on top of that, as part of a mechanism to lift the salaries of the lowest paid, with pay disparities emerging over more than a decade of single-agency bargaining.
About 38 per cent of the Australian Public Service, or 67,549 staff, are based in the ACT.
Territory public servants have also received planned pay rises over the period.
NSW, which accounted for 33 per cent of wages and salaries paid by employers, recorded the highest annual increase of $1.9 billion.
Wages and salaries also grew in all states and territories between February and March 2024.
Overall, the total paid by employers rose 2.1 per cent or $2.1 billion from February 2024.
ABS head of labour and statistics Bjorn Jarvis said wages and salaries were $99.5 billion in March, up from $92.9 billion in March 2023.
"This annual growth rate reflects the combined effects of changes over the year in underlying wage growth, hours worked, periodic payments like bonuses, and employment growth seen in other ABS labour statistics," Mr Jarvis said.
"March is a time of the year when a range of industries pay periodic bonuses, which means it's usually a seasonal high in the financial year."
By industry, the health care and social assistance sector recorded the largest growth in dollar terms of $1.6 billion in the year to March 2024.
Public administration and safety wages grew by $716 million, professional, scientific and technical services by $534 million, and education and training by $534 million.
These industries comprised around 40 per cent of total wages and salaries paid by employers, and made up more than half (51 per cent) of the increase in the year from March 2023 to March 2024.
