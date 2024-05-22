How flight SQ321 gave passengers the fright of their lives

The passengers on Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 will not be thinking about how they got bounced around a cabin in what they must have thought was the end of their days. But they were victims of a common natural phenomenon, albeit in a very severe form.
"I've never had an international flight which hasn't had a level of turbulence, a bit of shaking," aerospace engineer Jonathan Couldrick, of the Australian National University, said.
He likened the movements in the atmosphere to being in the sea where you can swim in cold water and quite suddenly come across a warm pocket.
An aircraft can suddenly come across a pocket of air at a different pressure, and it then gets swung up or down (if you're in the aircraft it's quite hard to know in which direction).
And the uncontrolled movement can be over a long distance even in a short time. "If the aircraft is flying at 900kmh, you only need 10 seconds to go two to three kilometres," Dr Couldrick said.
The change in air pressure can usually be spotted by a pilot at low levels, where it's most commonly caused by cloud, but higher in the atmosphere there is "clear air" turbulence, which the aircraft's weather radar can't spot.
Dr Couldrick said there was no equipment that could spot this sudden change in pressure at high altitudes. It would need a mass of instruments high in the atmosphere and that would be prohibitively expensive and would clutter the flying space, causing more danger than it prevented.
The real danger from such incidents like the SQ321 event is not of the plane crashing into the ground (even though it might feel like that in the terrifying moments).
The danger comes from objects and people flying around (as the shocking videos inside the Singapore Airlines cabin demonstrate graphically) or of the aircraft being damaged.
"It's not going to go all the way to the floor even in a really, really extreme situation," the aerospace engineer said.
"It's the damage to the aircraft which would be the issue.
"It would land, as this one did, but it couldn't take off until it had gone through a massive safety check or it would get written off like a car would."
Dr Couldrick said that the positive side was that aircraft were designed to withstand this kind of extreme turbulence.
Apart from damage to the aircraft, the other real danger was to passengers who hadn't fastened their seat-belts. Objects - like the unmoored breakfast trolleys in this aircraft - also posed an obvious and serious danger.
The reports from SQ321 indicate breakfast was being served and it was one of those periods at the end of a long flight when people get up and walk around and go to the toilets.
"People don't always wear seat-belts," Dr Couldrick said. "People get complacent. All those people who hit the ceiling wouldn't have been injured if they had been wearing seat-belts."
But then again, the sudden turbulence was unpredictable - and everyone needs a stretch and a toilet break on a 13-hour flight.
The bad news is that climate change may make such severe turbulence more frequent and more severe.
Mark Prosser, a researcher at the University of Reading in England, said his research showed that "global warming may be driving instability in the jet stream, a conveyor belt of fast-moving air that encircles the globe over the northern hemisphere.
"The jet stream, which flows like a river of air from west to east, is fueled by temperature differences between cooler regions to the north and warmer air masses to the south. Climate change may be throwing the jet stream off-kilter, which could have enormous implications for future air travel."
