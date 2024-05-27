The Italian Place keeps on keeping on, despite all the challenges

I can hear whispers and conversations around the room about Tony, and what he would have recommended tonight if he was here to treat his beloved patrons with his charm, wit and wise recommendations. We are seated in the back of the restaurant, which suits me fine, as I imagine that is where James Gandolfini would sit if he were both alive and able to dine here. The tables are packed in. This is the sort of place where you chat to the people on the table next to you. Our neighbours on both sides tonight look like they dine here frequently. And they chat frequently, which just adds to the experience.