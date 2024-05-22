Brumbies quarter-final date locked in as cavalry returns for Rebels clash

The ACT Brumbies' quarter-final date is locked in with Canberra Stadium to stage a sudden-death Super Rugby showdown on June 8.
SANZAAR officials have booked Canberra Stadium for a 7.35pm timeslot on a Saturday night in the opening week of the Super Rugby semi-finals.
But who the Brumbies face remains to be seen as they enter the final fortnight of the regular season chasing a top-two finish.
Winger Corey Toole [ankle] and hooker Billy Pollard [knee] will return from injury when the Brumbies face the Melbourne Rebels at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
It looms as a timely boost for the ACT as they prepare for a Rebels outfit with a point to prove with Melbourne chasing a maiden finals berth in what could be their final year in the competition.
Super Rugby's eight-team finals series is run in a knockout format, with the higher-ranked sides given home ground advantage against the lower-ranked outfits.
As it stands, the sixth-placed Rebels would play the third-placed Brumbies - who would need the Wellington Hurricanes or Auckland Blues to slip up in the next two weeks to finish in the top two - in Canberra during the opening week of the finals.
Brumbies officials have already started planning for the home final with a top-four finish secured, and there is hope a Canberra Raiders bye will encourage more people to stream through the gates.
"It's a team we've traditionally always had good games against and struggled against to be honest," Brumbies lock Nick Frost said.
"They've got a physical pack, and they've got good back line players, they spin the ball out wide and play attacking footy.
"It's a game we obviously really want to win and get forward for that top two spot, as well the Rebels are going for their first finals series.
"They've had a lot of off-field drama this year, and credit to them, they've been playing well.
"They'll be ripping into us. That's what you want, we want these good games at the end of the year. You don't really want an easy run."
