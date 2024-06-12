The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 13, 1975

June 13 2024 - 12:30am
On this day in 1975, a strong sense of injustice was felt as John Francis was unfairly deprived of free beer. Francis had won a prize five years prior that entitled him to three free beers every day for the rest of his life at the Captain James Cook Hotel, Narrabundah.

