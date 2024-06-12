Times Past: June 13, 1975

Francis said that he would lose beer totalling a value of $13,000, which is roughly $110,000 today, if he lived to 75. The calculation was based on the price of three 10-ounce beers at the time, which was 28 cents a glass. The $13,000 estimate included consideration for inflation. He believed he had a good chance of living to 75 as his mother at the time was 78 and still played lawn bowls.

