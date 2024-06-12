Times Past: June 13, 1975

On this day in 1975, a strong sense of injustice was felt as John Francis was unfairly deprived of free beer. Francis had won a prize five years prior that entitled him to three free beers every day for the rest of his life at the Captain James Cook Hotel, Narrabundah.
However, a change in hotel management has unexpected derailed his life-time supply of beer. He was informed that nothing in his contract stated he needed to be served the free beer should the hotel management change.
Francis said that he would lose beer totalling a value of $13,000, which is roughly $110,000 today, if he lived to 75. The calculation was based on the price of three 10-ounce beers at the time, which was 28 cents a glass. The $13,000 estimate included consideration for inflation. He believed he had a good chance of living to 75 as his mother at the time was 78 and still played lawn bowls.
The previous owners of the hotel, when Francis won the prize, travelled up from Sydney and informed Francis they were experiencing financial trouble. Francis rebuffed an offer from them of three free 10-ounce beers at the Lakeside Hotel for two months and $100.
Francis unreservedly showed his "passport to drink free for life" from the company which would inform the hotel to "allow the bearer on demand to 3 10oz glasses or beer free for life" every day it was open to the public.
Despite drinking at the hotel with his friends whenever he ended work as a bus driver, he has not had a free beer since May 30. As part of the terms of the contract, he could not build up the beers to share with friends and could only have three a day.
He reiterated that he would like the prize to be fully honoured, saying "it's a prize I won for life and I want it".
