Should consultants be allowed to offer the govt 'indirect sweeteners'?

Big consulting firms offered more than $733,000 worth of in-kind or pro bono work to Defence in the last five years, in a practice dubbed "unethical" and "anti-competitive".
While the department declined all the offers - made by KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst&Young - Greens senator Barbara Pocock has called for bolstered rules to dissuade consulting firms from attempts at "currying favour and reaping contract dividends".
She has called out the practice of offering work without charge as "just another form of political donation".
"In the interests of keeping government work above board and beyond reproach, pro bono work should be prohibited by those who seek or have contracts with government," said Senator Pocock, the party's spokesperson on the public service.
"The government must have strong, comprehensive protocols preventing the cultivation of contracts through pro bono or other indirect resource offerings.
"Contractors should not make donations to governments in any form, either directly or in the form of indirect sweeteners like pro bono work."
Making, or accepting, pro-bono offers is not against current rules, but Finance says it is "developing guidance" on pro bono work, alongside the Australian Public Service Commission.
"Finance currently provides a range of procurement guidance for officials when undertaking procurement, including on procurement processes, due diligence and managing contracts," the department said in response to a Senate estimates questions on notice.
Where departments do accept offers of pro bono or in-kind work, they should be uploaded to public transparency registers known as "gifts and benefits logs". These list any perks or gifts accepted by officials over the value of $100 AUD.
Prime Minister and Cabinet was the only other department to report pro bono offers in the last five years.
"In 2019-20, EY and PWC undertook pro bono work for the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission with an estimated value of approximately $250,000," a spokesperson for the department said.
And, "in 2019-20, Deloitte provided pro bono services to the National Bushfire Recovery Agency, but the value could not be estimated".
But departments aren't required to report offers of pro bono or in-kind work if they don't accept them, and responses to questions from The Canberra Times confirms most - if not all - have no records of offers.
While Foreign Affairs and Trade, Health and Veterans' Affairs had not received any offers from big four firms in the last five years, a Home Affairs spokesperson conceded there were no central records for offers of such work.
"The Department of Home Affairs (the Department) does not centrally keep records of any in-kind or pro-bono services offered to the Department," a spokesperson said.
The Department of Social Services offered the same word-for-word response, while Infrastructure simply said no offers had been made "to the best of our knowledge". Education and Industry also don't track offers.
Others - including Agriculture, Climate Change, Workplace Relations and Finance - indicated there was no pro bono or in-kind work listed on their gifts and benefits registers, and made no further comment. Attorney-General's was the only department which did not respond to our inquiry.
Big four firms are allowed to donate directly to political parties, with the firms increasing their donations in a year in which they faced intense scrutiny over integrity breaches, donating $938,152 to political parties in 2022-23, just above their sum for 2021-22 of $859,655.
PwC, EY and KPMG were approached for comment but did not respond, though PwC reiterated it has divested from its government services business - which is now trading as Scyne Advisory.
Public Eye asked the Finance Minister's office if consultants should be banned from making pro-bono or in-kind offers to departments, but received a response from a Finance spokesperson.
They pointed to the development of new guidance, adding: "The upcoming launch of the Commonwealth Supplier Code of Conduct will include an expectation that suppliers uphold business integrity by not engaging in conduct or misusing a position with the intention of obtaining an advantage for themselves or for another person."
