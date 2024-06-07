The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

How hard could it be seducing a wealthy woman at a wedding?

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
June 8 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Afghans, by Asne Seierstad.
The Afghans, by Asne Seierstad.

The Afghans

Asne Seierstad. Hachette. $34.99.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.