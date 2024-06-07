How hard could it be seducing a wealthy woman at a wedding?

Simon never knew his father, Cornelis. When his wife told him she was pregnant, Cornelis packed his bags, and a day later he was dead. Or everyone assumed he was dead; after all, he was on the passenger list of the KLM plane that crashed in Tenerife in 1977. Simon is a hairdresser, just like his father and grandfather before him, but he is not passionate about cutting and shaving. There is one client he regularly interacts with: the writer who is looking for a subject for his next book, and becomes captivated by the story of Simon's father.