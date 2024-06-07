How hard could it be seducing a wealthy woman at a wedding?

Asne Seierstad. Hachette. $34.99.
Twenty years after The Bookseller of Kabul, Seierstad returns to Afghanistan to explore life under the Taliban today through three individuals and their families. Jamila is a women's rights activist; Bashir is a Taliban commander; Ariana is a law student who had one semester left when the Taliban came to power. The stories of these three Afghans encompass love, loss, revolt and war as well as the everyday rhythms of family life. Through them, we experience and come to understand the lead-up to the Taliban retaking power in 2021, how the first year of Taliban rule unfolded, and where this leaves Afghans today, and tomorrow
Lara Briden. Pan Macmillan. $36.99.
If you feel tired and hungry all the time - and can't lose weight - insulin resistance and metabolic inflexibility could be why. Women's health expert Lara Briden believes that weight gain is primarily the symptom of metabolic dysfunction, not the cause. And if you have metabolic dysfunction, it's because something is amiss with your brain's regulatory mechanism. Briden has created a 10-step trouble-shooting solution that will help you identify your personal metabolic obstacles. She offers actionable strategies and explains why a simple intervention, such as fixing your gut, can reverberate through your entire system and help to regulate hunger and burn more energy.
Paul E. Hardisty. Affirm Press. $34.99.
In the ongoing climate wars, the Great Barrier Reef has become a symbol of everything that we have to lose from global warming. For years, reports of the coral being irreversibly bleached have fuelled an ideological battle between those fighting to stop the damage and those saying the danger is overblown. Paul Hardisty spent six years as chief executive of the Australian Institute of Marine Science. He dives into the history of the Great Barrier Reef and charts the circumstances and acceleration of its decline, as well as the determined efforts to save it and what will happen if these efforts fail.
Jake Adelstein. Scribe. $36.99.
This sequel to Tokyo Vice is equal parts history lesson, true-crime exposé, and memoir. It's 2008, and it's been a while since Adelstein was the only gaijin crime reporter for The Yomiuri Shimbun. He is now doing due diligence work, digging up information that bosses would prefer stays hidden. The underworld isn't what it used to be. Corporations are thinly veiled fronts for the yakuza. Pachinko parlours are a battleground between Korean Japanese and North Korean extortion plots. Electricity corporation TEPCO scrambles to hide its willful oversights that ultimately led to the 2011 Fukushima meltdown. And the Japanese government shows levels of corruption that make the yakuza look like philanthropists in comparison.
Shirley Barrett. Allen & Unwin. $32.99.
This is the final work from author and filmmaker Barrett. On a rainy night in 1871, an idealistic schoolmistress arrives on Cockatoo Island in Sydney Harbour. Mrs Hopkins doesn't know what to expect from the notorious Biloela Industrial School for Girls, but nothing could prepare her for what she encounters inside the high sandstone walls. She realises an unconventional school requires unconventional methods, and she is going to have to find her own ways to reach her lively, lost charges. But her own ghosts have followed her to Cockatoo Island, and refuse to stay hidden for much longer.
Gerbrand Bakker (trans. David Colmer). Scribe. $35.
Simon never knew his father, Cornelis. When his wife told him she was pregnant, Cornelis packed his bags, and a day later he was dead. Or everyone assumed he was dead; after all, he was on the passenger list of the KLM plane that crashed in Tenerife in 1977. Simon is a hairdresser, just like his father and grandfather before him, but he is not passionate about cutting and shaving. There is one client he regularly interacts with: the writer who is looking for a subject for his next book, and becomes captivated by the story of Simon's father.
Jean-Baptiste Del Amo. Text. $34.99.
This award-winning novel, translated by Frank Wynne, is about nature and wildness, and how families fold together and break apart under duress. After several years of absence, a man has reappeared in the life of his wife and their young son, intent on being a family again. They go to the house where his abusive father lived . As the father's hold over them intensifies, a return to their previous life and home seems increasingly impossible. Haunted by his past and consumed with jealousy, the father slips into a kind of madness that only the son will be able to challenge
Kevin Kwan. Penguin. $34.99.
In the new book from the author of Crazy Rich Asians, Rufus Leung Gresham, future Earl of Greshamsbury and son of a former Hong Kong supermodel, is drowning in debt. The only solution, his mother says, is for him to attend his sister's wedding and seduce a woman with money. Will it be the French hotel heiress with a royal bloodline? The venture capital genius? Or will Rufus betray his family and confess his love for his best friend, Eden? When a volcanic eruption burns through the nuptials and a hot mic exposes a secret tryst, the Gresham family plans - and their reputation - go up in flames, making Rufus's choice all the more impossible.
