Read a star-studded family memoir and a little ALP history

London, 1936. Manny wants to make her mark on the London literary scene. Her younger sister Rita, the Baby, just wants to dance. Soon, the two sisters are faced with choices that will alter their lives forever. In Bath in 2012, Itai listens to tapes his father made and wonders: who is Rita? Why did his father record her life story? And where can he find her now, to return the tapes? Meanwhile, his developing friendship with Josh, a young athlete who moonlights as a dealer to fund his training for the next Olympics, is on unsteady ground, as Josh has been sent by his bosses to find out what the hell Itai is doing in Bath.