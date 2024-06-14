Read a star-studded family memoir and a little ALP history

Nick Bryant. Penguin. $36.99.
Subtitled "America's Unending Conflict With Itself", this book tells the story of how the US's political polarisation was 250 years in the making, and argues that the roots of its modern-day malaise are to be found in its troubled past. Bryant argues that the hate, divisiveness and paranoia we see today are in fact a core part of the nation's story. He argues that insurrections, assassinations and massacres - from the Civil War through to JFK to school shootings and the murder of George Floyd - should sadly not be seen as abnormalities and that further political violence, and even another civil war, are possible.
Nick Dyrenfurth & Frank Bongiorno. NewSouth. $27.99.
Historians Dyrenfurth and Bongiorno tell the story of the ALP's history of more than 130 years and examine its central role in modern Australia. The ALP is one of the oldest labour parties in the world and the first to form a government. From the prime ministerships of Watson and Fisher to the tragedies of Hughes and Scullin, through the 1940s' Curtin and Chifley to the governments of Whitlam, Hawke, Keating, Rudd and Gillard, it recounts times of triumph and failure, as well as resilience. This updated edition examines Labor's recent performance in state and territory politics and takes the national story up to the Albanese government.
Griffin Dunne. Allen & Unwin. $34.99.
Dunne's "family memoir" is star-studded and sometimes tragic. At nine, Sean Connery saved him from drowning. In his early 20s, Dunne shared an apartment with Carrie Fisher while she was filming Star Wars and he was a struggling actor. Several years later, he produced and starred in the black comedy After Hours (1985), directed by Martin Scorsese. His 22-year-old sister Dominique, a rising star, was strangled by her ex-boyfriend, leading to a trial that marked the beginning of their father Dominick Dunne's career as a bestselling author of true crime narratives.
Amorin Kingdon. Scribe. $36.99.
For centuries humans ignored sound in the "silent world" of the ocean, assuming that what we couldn't perceive didn't exist. Marine scientists now have the technology to record and study the complex interplay of the myriad sounds in the sea which plays a vital role in feeding, mating, parenting, navigating, and warning . Finally, we can trace how sounds travel with the currents, bounce from the seafloor and surface, bend with temperature, and even saltiness; how sounds help marine life survive; and how human noise can transform entire marine ecosystems.
Thrity Umrigar. Allen & Unwin. $32.99.
Remy Wadia has returned to India from the US to adopt a baby and to see his elderly mother for the first time in several years. Discovering she is in hospital, not talking, and seems to have given up on life, he is struck with guilt. His unexpected appearance and attention revives her and enables her to return to her home. But when Remy stumbles on an old photograph, shocking long-held family secrets surface. As the secrets unravel he finds himself reevaluating his entire childhood, his relationship to his parents, and his harsh judgement of the decisions and events long hidden from him.
Peter James. Pan Macmillan. $34.99.
Sandy, the wife of James' character, Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, was a woman with a dubious past, a complicated present and an uncertain future. Then she was gone. Her disappearance caused a nationwide search. Even the best detective on the force couldn't find her. They thought she was dead. Where did she go? Why did she run? What would cause a woman to leave her whole life behind and simply vanish? Regular James readers will know Sandy disappeared - now they can find out more.
Deborah Callaghan. Penguin. $34.99.
Audrey Mendes is a clever lawyer but has never made partner. Her weeks are filled with work, visits to her parents, trivia nights at the local, and evenings at home with her pet rabbit. When Audrey tries to buy wine at the pub, she is ignored and walks out without paying. Soon she starts rebelling in small and creative ways against a world in which she is unseen - until a painful reminder from her childhood pushes her into a reckoning. All the while there's a potential romance and an eccentric new neighbour to deal with. And why does Audrey buy extravagant baby clothes when she doesn't have a child?
Varaidzo. Scribe. $35.
London, 1936. Manny wants to make her mark on the London literary scene. Her younger sister Rita, the Baby, just wants to dance. Soon, the two sisters are faced with choices that will alter their lives forever. In Bath in 2012, Itai listens to tapes his father made and wonders: who is Rita? Why did his father record her life story? And where can he find her now, to return the tapes? Meanwhile, his developing friendship with Josh, a young athlete who moonlights as a dealer to fund his training for the next Olympics, is on unsteady ground, as Josh has been sent by his bosses to find out what the hell Itai is doing in Bath.
