'Frugality needed': Shadow treasurer's APS warning shot

In news today "frugality" is what the public service needs, shadow treasurer Angus Taylor says. In a budget reply speech set to give some public servants the heebie-jeebies and cause others to roll their eyes, Mr Taylor would not rule out bringing back in a staffing cap if the Coalition won the next election.
The local opposition would like to see some frugality too after revelations the head of the ACT Education Directorate Katy Haire is having her legal fees paid to sue the integrity commission paid by the taxpayer. Lucy Bladen has more on that unfolding story today.
And in opinion, start your day with two forthright views. The first from ANU student Daniel Cash argues for how young men like him can help make women feel safer. And Amanda Vanstone has Amanda Vanstone-strength views on the pro-Palestinian protests at universities.
Enjoy your day. After a bit of morning frost we're set for another beautiful sunny day and 17 degrees.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.