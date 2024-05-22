The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

'Frugality needed': Shadow treasurer's APS warning shot

May 23 2024 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In news today "frugality" is what the public service needs, shadow treasurer Angus Taylor says. In a budget reply speech set to give some public servants the heebie-jeebies and cause others to roll their eyes, Mr Taylor would not rule out bringing back in a staffing cap if the Coalition won the next election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.