Times Past: June 14, 1972

A stroll in the bush turned into a nightmare with rescue and search parties, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1972. ANU professor, Peter Bishop, and his 15-year-old son, Roderick, were out for a walk together near the Corin Dam and got lost in the dense bush around the area. It was quite an ordeal as they fell every three to four yards and were scratched by the undergrowth.
They had been missing for three to four days as search parties were deployed for the two of them. Both of them were separated as Bishop told his son he was too tired to keep moving and sent him ahead to the dam site they knew was close by.
One of the members of the ANU search party found Roderick and he was brought on board a RAAF helicopter to guide them to his father. The search party also found Bishop and in the span of 10 minutes, they got him onboard with his son and flew them to the dam area. Both of them were reunited with Mrs Bishop and their family.
They were later interviewed at their residence in Forrest. In sharing their three days overnight experience, he said "we tried to huddle up on the ground with one turned in towards the other but the ground was rocky and we got stiff". Bishop also apologised for the furore he caused, blaming his carelessness.
"I feel a bit of a fool for causing so much trouble, we are certainly wiser and we will never go out for a stroll in that sort of country again," he said.
It was a difficult journey from the start as they were slipping and sliding very often and had their faces slashed by the undergrowth.
When they did not returne home by 9pm the day they got lost, Mrs Bishop called the dam ranger who in turn contacted the police. The search party began with 50 people on foot and two RAAF helicopters overhead, but was increased to 150 people a couple of days later.
Bishop said his legs simply gave out while his son's legs were still okay enough to walk around. He said they knew where they were before search parties found them, but they couldn't make their way out due to the thick undergrowth. It was certainly a stroll they will never forget.
