Times Past: June 14, 1972

June 14 2024 - 12:00am
A stroll in the bush turned into a nightmare with rescue and search parties, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1972. ANU professor, Peter Bishop, and his 15-year-old son, Roderick, were out for a walk together near the Corin Dam and got lost in the dense bush around the area. It was quite an ordeal as they fell every three to four yards and were scratched by the undergrowth.

