Times Past: June 15, 1979

By Ray Athwal
June 15 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1979, plans to establish a ministerial council between the Commonwealth and Queensland governments for joint considerations on the Great Barrier Reef were in play. Then-prime minister Malcolm Fraser and Queensland premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen came to the agreement for the ministerial council instead of pursuing joint management.

