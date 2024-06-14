Times Past: June 15, 1979

On this day in 1979, plans to establish a ministerial council between the Commonwealth and Queensland governments for joint considerations on the Great Barrier Reef were in play. Then-prime minister Malcolm Fraser and Queensland premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen came to the agreement for the ministerial council instead of pursuing joint management.
The council would discuss considerations from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, which was set up to oversee and research the short- and long-term impacts on the reef environment. They also agreed for the Queensland National Parks and Wildlife Service to handle the daily management of the park.
The decision was met with dismay from the director of the Australian Conservation Foundation, John Mosley, who believed the agreement would have a disastrous impact for the reef against oil exploration and drilling as Queensland would now press for control of the waters around the reef.
Mr Fraser's announcement the day before attempted to thwart the criticism and it said "both the premier and prime minister confirmed it was the policies of their respective governments to prohibit any drilling on the reef or any drilling or mining which could damage the reef".
The announcement continued, stating: "Both the premier and prime minister affirmed that the basic policy intention of both governments was to ensure that the Great Barrier Reef area be recognised and preserved as an important feature of Queensland's and Australia's Heritage."
Mr Bjelke-Petersen said the agreement was satisfactory and "everyone should be happy now" and reiterated Queensland had no interest in drilling anywhere close to the reef. The Capricornia section was processed immediately to allow for early proclamation to begin.
The reef has been subjected to a lot of damage as a result of drilling and oil extraction. By 1970, various companies had drilled six different exploratory holes in the reef area. In recent times, rising water temperatures, human interference, especially pollution, and increasingly severe cyclones have caused further damage to the reef.
