Tools to dim the 'chaos' for kids in Canberra's emergency department

Taking a child to the emergency department is a stressful time for any parent.
But a visit can become much more uncomfortable for them both if their child has neurodivergence and feels too overwhelmed to undergo any kind of tests or treatment.
Neurodivergence includes autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or dyslexia.
Dr Alison Lally, a pediatric specialist at Canberra Hospital, said turning any room into a less chaotic environment for young patients could make all the difference in their care.
She has introduced a range of sensory tools like virtual reality goggles equipped with games, magic shows and puzzles along with noise-cancelling muffs, a tablet and a light projector.
This could make drawing blood or checking vitals less of a challenge.
Mum Annabell Fenton said her son Max was "a frequent flyer" in the emergency department. She explained the 12-year-old, like most kids with autism, had an ever-changing sensory profile.
"You might be able to cope with pressure on Tuesday, but the next day, because you've had a bad night's sleep or your clothes are too tight, you might not be able to cope with noise," she said.
Ms Fenton said sensory tools available in hospitals was life-changing for neurodivergent children. She said the extra support could save the children "a lot of trauma" in the long run.
"[The system] is not built for an autistic person, it's built for a neurotypical person," she said. "It means our kids will start their journey with the health sector knowing that it's okay to need and expect these things, to say, 'I need sensory support', or 'I'm going to struggle in this setting'."
Dr Lally, who also has a son with autism, said neurodivergent needs can be hard to grasp for those who don't live with them everyday.
"Having ADHD or being autistic doesn't mean they're bad child or you've been a bad parent. It means we are just making them live in a world that suits us and doesn't suit them. It's similar to going to a foreign country, you don't speak any language," Dr Lally said.
She said she was advocating for health professionals to "break the bias" and educate themselves about how to care for these patients which includes communication style or something as simple as dimming the lights.
Parents can request these tools at Canberra Hospital by telling staff what neurodivergence their child has in a form titled CHS Neurodiversity Care Plan.
Dr Lally looked forward to the opening of the new critical services building at Canberra Hospital, which has a dedicated sensory room for those who need it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.