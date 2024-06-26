Four fabulous destinations on one luxurious cruise

Enjoy the city views as the QM2 sets sail from New York. Picture Shutterstock

Cross 'the pond' in style from New York to London on the Queen Mary 2, a relaxing cruise that evokes all the romance of sea journeys of yesteryear.

Kicking off in New York, make the most of the 'city that never sleeps' safe in the knowledge it will be followed by six nights at sea to unwind, rest and restore.

See quintessential New York landmarks, Empire State Building, Wall Street, the Rockefeller Centre, Fifth Avenue, Times Square and Ground Zero.

Spend time at the Statue of Liberty, gifted by the French in 1886 and engineered by Gustave Eiffel who is also the person the Eiffel Tower in Paris is named after, a feature stop at the other end of this journey.

Check out New York City from a different perspective as you leave on the QM2. Picture Shutterstock

The tour joins the Queen Mary 2 the afternoon of the following day leaving plenty of time for last minute shopping, people watching and sightseeing.

Leaving New York early evening aboard the Queen Mary 2, you will be treated to an unforgettable panorama of the Big Apple as you set sail. One of the destinations of the trip, the QM2 was designed for the transatlantic crossing and evokes the luxury of the ships of the 1920s and 30s, the travel choice for film stars and royalty of the day.

Settle in and enjoy the food and entertainment. There are gourmet restaurants, swimming pools, the casino, theatres, a cinema, health and spa club, and seven bars.

Wile away the days in the ship's library or learn a new skill such as ballroom dancing or shuffleboard.

Southampton is where the ship disembarks and the group heads to London by coach, stopping at Windsor Castle on the way. There is time for a tour of the castle and some free time to explore the quaint town of Windsor on the River Thames.

London is a tourist delight with iconic places of interest. Picture Shutterstock

London is reached by early afternoon. This city is a tourist delight with iconic places of interest such as Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, Trafalgar Square, St Paul's Cathedral, all on the initial tour overview.

The following day is free for you to explore what interests you or to do some shopping in some of the world's best stores. Choose a London pub meal, a fine dining extravaganza or delight in a West End show.

The Eurostar train departs the next morning from St Pancras Station. Travel on the high-speed bullet train to Paris which will have you disembarking in as little as two hours 16 minutes - seriously speedy.



See the City of Light illuminated in the Eiffel Tower, the Champs Elysees and the Arc de Triomphe on a quick lap of highlights.



The Eiffel Tower is the most iconic of all the structures in Paris. Picture Shutterstock

Day two in Paris starts with a river cruise along the Seine. The boat docks at the Eiffel Tower so the group may enjoy this landmark more fully. Lunch is at Madame Brasserie on level one after which enjoy the spectacular views of the city.



A trip to Giverney and the gardens painted by Claude Monet take up the final day of the tour. And for the last evening, nothing says Paris more than dinner and a show at the Moulin Rouge. "La vie en rose."