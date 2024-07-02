Keep pets warm in winter, but choose practical clothing over fashion

It is often during the colder months that owners report animals with osteoarthritis seem stiffer, sorer, more likely to limp, or be less willing to move around. These are all potential signs that an animal may be in pain. There are many effective treatments now available for osteoarthritis pain. Your veterinarian will recommend these on the basis of physical examination findings, as well as additional tests. This may include blood and urine tests (to ensure the absence of disease which might exclude treatment with certain medications) and x-rays to rule out other causes of musculoskeletal pain.