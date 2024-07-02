The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Advice

Keep pets warm in winter, but choose practical clothing over fashion

By Dr Anne Quain
July 2 2024 - 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUR PETS

Choose the right clothing to keep your pet warm in winter. Picture by Mabel Amber
Choose the right clothing to keep your pet warm in winter. Picture by Mabel Amber

It always comes as a bit of a shock, but the impending winter has announced itself with cold spells of late.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.