More planning law changes for suburban blocks on agenda

For some migrant and refugee women, the communities that provide them so much support when they settle in Australia can also imprison them in violent relationships.
As part of our How Many More series, today reporter Bageshri Savyasachi shares the harrowing story of a woman who escaped a violent partner, but lost family and friends in doing so. "My mum stopped talking to me. All my friends left me. My whole world ... completely shut me out," she said.
Over at the ANU, those at the pro-Palestinian protest camp remain defiant but open to talks with the university. The sticking point, the protesters told Steve Evans, is they want the uni delegates to come to them. Diplomacy, eh?
And in the sport section, help our Locker Room scribe Caden Helmers solve a mystery: who was the weekend warrior with skinny legs who marked Big Mal Meninga in a club footy match. It's a fun read.
Enjoy your Friday. Once you emerge from under the covers, you'll be looking at sunshine and a top of 16 degrees.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.