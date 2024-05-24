How much your home has made in five years

Many say home values double every 10 years.
While that's rarely the case, Canberra property values are certainly well on their way towards it.
In the past five years, house values across the ACT have risen 42 per cent, data from CoreLogic shows.
On a suburb level, several postcodes have seen growth closer to 50 per cent.
The highest growth was seen in a Molonglo suburb, where house values have jumped by more than 60 per cent in five years.
Also making news this week, a block of land in Kingston has drawn the ire of local residents who say development progress has been too slow.
A proposal for a public housing unit complex was approved in 2021, yet the Howitt Street land remains vacant.
Residents are unhappy with the slow progress, given some people are waiting more than five years for public housing in the ACT.
One resident questioned why it was taking the ACT government so long to build the homes.
"Employ more people to deal with it and streamline it somehow or rather. It's not rocket science," she said.
The ACT government said there were issues with the first contracted builder and work was expected to begin in 2025.
In other development news, plans for a $31 million indoor sports and aquatic centre in Googong are moving ahead.
The developers of Googong, Peet and Mirvac, have lodged an application with the Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council.
They're proposing an indoor centre with an eight-lane, 25-metre swimming pool and a hall with two sports courts.
Googong Indoor Sports and Aquatic Centre is expected to open in 2027.
Finally, a damning report into 10 home loan lenders has found many aren't doing enough to support home owners struggling to pay their mortgages.
The report by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission found it took one customer six months of providing hardship notices before his bank eventually approved a three-month assistance program.
In another instance, a customer who was experiencing family violence spent five weeks trying to access hardship assistance.
ASIC chair Joe Longo said "meaningful improvement" was needed.
"In the worst cases, lenders ignored hardship notices, effectively abandoning customers who needed their support," he said.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.