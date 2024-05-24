How the Raiders managed a $3.5m black hole

Welcome to the first edition of a Friday FootyHQ newsletter, where we'll bring you the latest news from the Canberra Raiders, ACT Brumbies and anything to do with the winter codes at all levels.
We're kicking off with a blockbuster as the Raiders brace for a crowd of close to 20,000 at Canberra Stadium tomorrow, and the ACT Brumbies play at home for the first time of the Super Rugby regular season tonight.
Both teams - and their fans - have plenty of reasons to hope and dream this year.
But this statistic highlights just why the Raiders decided to re-sign Ricky Stuart on what was effectively a five-year deal while the rest of the NRL coaching world melts around them. They've managed to sneak into seventh spot despite missing about $3.5 million worth of talent for most of the season.
Coaches live and die by results. Just look at Parramatta's Brad Arthur, who was axed this week after a 10-year tenure at the Eels. His season has been crippled by the absence of Mitchell Moses.
But the gaps in the Raiders have been easily overlooked. Seriously, did anyone outside of Canberra even notice they were in the top eight despite being without Fogarty, Rapana, Horsburgh, Whitehead and Harawira-Naera? Didn't think so.
David Polkinghorne has taken a deep dive into the coaching conundrums around the league, a Raiders contract health check and examines why the club has faith in Stuart leading them forward.
It's perfect reading before the Roosters' blockbuster on a (hopefully) warm Saturday afternoon. Don't forget to also check out the latest from Greg Prichard, all the Brumbies news from Caden Helmers and Rohan Connolly's AFL media questions.
Thanks for signing up to the newsletter. Enjoy the weekend of footy.
