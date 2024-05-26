Raider makes Origin return

Canberra Raiders star Hudson Young will make his State of Origin return in NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire's first team in charge.
The Canberra Times revealed Young would be named in the 17 for the Origin opener at Homebush on June 5 for his first game back in Blue after missing out on game three last year.
Young made his NSW debut last year, playing the opening two games.
He's one of a number of second-rowers in the squad along with Penrith's Liam Martin, who was cleared of a hamstring injury on Sunday.
Martin came off with a slight hamstring problem in the Panthers' emphatic 42-0 drubbing of Cronulla on Saturday night, but he said after the game it was just precautionary and he would be fine.
He was cleared after being sent for urgent scans on Sunday, with Blues coach Michael Maguire naming his 20-man squad on Sunday night.
Young has the ability to play in the second row or through the middle, having started his NRL career doing exactly that for the Green Machine.
While Young was hopeful of an Origin recall, he was more concerned with helping the Raiders turn things around after their big loss to the Roosters on Saturday.
"One hundred per cent - I feel like that's something I enjoy doing, being able to play second row, but play middle [as well and] defend wherever I'm needed. I'll play fullback if he wants," Young said with a laugh.
"Obviously I want to be there and want to be in the team, but first things first we've got to get it right here [at the Raiders].
"[Saturday night] was a disappointing loss. We've been up for a few weeks, but we just clocked off for a few moments and against good teams that's what they'll do to you."
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart felt Young was one of his best players in a well-beaten team and backed his charge to make the side on Saturday night.
Young has been happy with his own form this season, having expected to have a slow start given he was part of a rebuilt left edge.
He's the Raiders' leading try scorer, his four-pointer against the Roosters taking him to seven for the season.
"I feel like having a new edge it was going to be a slower start, building those combinations, but I feel like we're doing that well and things are going well," Young said.
"I feel like [the Roosters game was] a good learning [experience] for our whole edge.
"We've got a young edge, but we've got to be better there. It's a challenge that we need to start taking on.
"It's exciting for us as an edge to keep learning."
STATE OF ORIGIN GAME ONE
June 5: NSW Blues v Queensland Maroons at Homebush, 8.05pm.
Blues squad: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Brian To'o, 3. Stephen Crichton, 4. Joseph Sua'ali'i, 5. Zac Lomax, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nicholas Hynes, 8. Jake Trbojevic (c), 9. Reece Robson, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Liam Martin, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Cameron McInnes. Interchange: 14. Isaah Yeo, 15. Haumole Olakau'atu, 16. Spencer Leniu, 17. Hudson Young. Reserves: 18. Matt Burton, 19. Luke Keary, 20. Mitchell Barnett.
NRL ROUND 13
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Redcliffe Dolphins at Redcliffe, 7.35pm.
