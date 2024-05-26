The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Breaking

Raider makes Origin return

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 26 2024 - 7:05pm, first published 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra Raiders star Hudson Young will make his State of Origin return in NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire's first team in charge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.