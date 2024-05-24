Home Affairs needs to overhaul 'command and control' culture, review finds

The Department of Home Affairs should overhaul its leadership and build a culture of collaboration if it is to be able to deal with complex risks facing the nation, a review has found.
A capability review heard the department's top-down decision-making "went too far to command and control" and staff were not empowered to make decisions.
It follows a period of turmoil when the former secretary Mike Pezzullo was sacked for 14 breaches of the APS code of conduct and Stephanie Foster was appointed as the new secretary.
Home Affairs needed to develop and articulate a new purpose and strategic direction with an emphasis on the need for staff to work together, the review recommended.
"Without enterprise-level strategy setting and execution (for both policy and enabling strategy) the department risks being poorly positioned to foresee, plan and prepare for future challenges and opportunities," the report said.
"It also risks remaining conditioned to respond to the crisis of the day, rather than balancing leadership effort between reacting to issues, and identifying and avoiding or mitigating future risks."
The new senior leadership committee meets monthly and has several whole-of-enterprise leadership committees which report to it.
The review said this was a positive step but it would take time for the changes to mature and become effective.
The department's leaders needed to model and reward genuine collaborative behaviour to improve the way it works with partners outside the government, with other government bodies and within the department itself.
"Without collaboration between work areas, the department will duplicate effort, waste time and resources, and underutilise the skills and experience of its staff," the report said.
"Critical risks and opportunities will end up buried at junior levels within silos. A lack of integrated tools and technology is also getting in the way of sharing information and building networks."
Home Affairs is expected to have to deal with sudden shocks and crises, from natural disasters to cyber attacks.
The review said improving the department's strategic policy capability was a priority in order to anticipate, mitigate and avoid future crises.
"It will need to follow through by ensuring strategic policy work is joined-up, creativity is nurtured, information sharing is encouraged, and leadership is seen to model and reward critical thinking," it said.
The review found room for improvement in the department's relationship with ministers and their advisers, to provide proactive, well-developed advice.
Home Affairs has suffered high SES turnover, leaving significant skills gaps. Despite some recent changes, staff were concerned about the department's culture.
The review recommended a new workforce strategy, lifting the training and development of all levels of workers and ensuring that staff could easily report concerns.
