ACT's top judge on Lehrmann trial, media circus and 'that' defamation result

After weeks of protests on the ANU campus, students supporting Palestine have had a big win with the uni agreeing to consider divestment from arms companies and those linked to Israeli settlements. Steve Evans has been close to this story for weeks and reported this significant development.
Today's Forum read is a good one, especially for those parents among us battling to keep our kids connected to their friends but not addicted to their phones. Reporter Lucy Arundell spoke with a mum fighting a losing battle with her sons and experts who weighed in on the proposed minimum age for social media use. Meanwhile, Jack Waterford has gone personal, sharing some of his family's experiences in his exploration of population and generation issues facing the nation.
For those dreaming of a holiday, our Explore section has you covered today with the Hot and Cold issue. Dream of a winter wonderland in Hokkaido in Japan or a desert trek in Oman, and lots of extreme places in between.
And I started the week mentioning hopes for a crowd of 20,000 to watch the Raiders take on the Roosters today. Hop into the sport section to get your fix of pre-match reading, including some insight from David Polkinghorne into Ricky Stuart's new contract. Signs are looking good for that bumper crowd and hopefully a big upset.
Have a terrific weekend.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
