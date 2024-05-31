The day a bleeding Mick Jagger made Canberra nurses swoon

Brown sugar: In the weeks following his injury, during filming breaks Jagger strummed his guitar in such a way as to avoid further injury to his hand. According to rock lore, this led to him writing Brown Sugar, the next Rolling Stones hit. "I wrote that song in Australia in the middle of a field. They were really odd circumstances. I was doing this movie, Ned Kelly, and my hand had got really damaged in this action sequence. So stupid. I was trying to rehabilitate my hand and had this new kind of electric guitar, and I was playing in the middle of the outback and wrote this tune," he told Rolling Stone magazine in 1995. Heck, I've heard of Captains Flat called many things. But the outback?!