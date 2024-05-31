Simple solutions to give growers more net gains

Wild birds are in the same position. Canberra now provides an essential food source, but like fruit bats, birds also get tangled up in bird netting, and die of injuries, thirst or starvation unless rescued and not too badly injured. Tiger snakes and brown snakes also easily get tangled. This is not fun for the snakes, nor for anyone who finds them still alive but trapped in their backyard. Call WIRES for help for injured or trapped animals and to relocate snakes, and please give a large donation of money or time in return.