The best women's running shoes 2024: Top picks for every runner

Finding the perfect running shoe is much like finding your own personal glass slipper - the shoe needs to fit just right to get you to where you want to be.



And while a running shoe cannot promise you things like fairy godmothers, true love and a prince charming, it can certainly be the aid that helps you inch closer to achieving a new running PB.



Talk about empowerment.

When searching for a new pair of runners, bear in mind that a running shoe that appears right for someone else might not be the running shoe that's right for you.



So, what's the catch and how do you find the one that's right for you?



Finding the perfect running shoe all depends on understanding what your personal running goals are, including distances travelled and fitness motivations.



For example, you may be training for a half-marathon, recovering from an injury, trying to lose weight, or joining a run club for social reasons, among other possible scenarios.



Understanding these aspects, plus structural factors including biomechanics, weight and what terrain you will running on, are key to finding the running shoe that will work best for you and help you get the most out of your investment.

In this article, I break down the best running shoes according to the ways in which they're designed to be used, and the factors that may make it a reasonable choice for you, your family, or a friend.



ASICS Gel Kayano 30. Photo by Pace Athletics.

The ASICS Gel Kayano 30 is literally the 30th take on the Gel Kayano, and this time, it's designed to appeal to a wider audience of runners and in particular, overpronators (that is, those whose feet typically roll inwards when running).



The most notable upgrade from the ASICS Gel Kayano 29 to 30 is in the midsole and overall geometry of the shoe. This has translated into a running shoe that creates a softer, plusher and smoother running experience.

This is partly due to being comprised of FF Blast Blast Plus Eco foam, which is lighter than previous models and has a lower carbon footprint. It also features a new breathable and less restrictive engineered mesh material to offer increased ventilation and flexibility when training.



That being said, some users have reported midfoot tightness possibly due to the show being too narrow for wider feet. It is also reported to have lackluster heel padding if this is a problem for you.

Ultimately, the ASICS Gel Kayano 30 is a good choice for individuals seeking stability and high mileage runners. Due to ASICS' interest in appealing to a wider audience, this running shoe is considered more accessible than its predecessors, suiting both new runners and everyday athletes.

Purchase it on Pace Athletics for 20 per cent off the original price of $280 (now $224), on Stylerunner for $280.00 or on Amazon Australia for $201.28.

Pros



Excellent stability

Very breathable



Orthotic friendly

Cons

Midfoot tightness

Poor heel padding durability

Some can require a break-in period

ASICS Superblast. Photo by Pace Athletics.

A best seller from 2023, the ASICS Unisex Superblast is a versatile, chunky trainer (with an above 40mm stack) that is non carbon plated. The fact it's non carbon plated basically means that it's great for runners who prefer a more traditional running feel and less of the stiffness that a carbon plate may add.

Because of its FF BLAST™ PLUS and FF BLAST™ TURBO cushioning, it has a particularly lightweight and bouncy feel. This lightweight cushioning can really help propel your legs through a particularly long run.

It's a versatile shoe that is suitable for most runs, however if you're looking for a shoe that can offer a soft ride with some speed assistance, it's not as effective, as the lack of carbon plating means it's less propulsive on ground.

Purchase it on Pace Athletics for $320 or on Amazon from $359.41-$746.00, with the price being dependent on certain colour waves and sizes.

Pros

Stable despite tall stack height



Responds smoothly and quickly to pace changes



Lightweight and very durable



Cons

Expensive for a non-plated shoe

Too stiff for some users and is best suited to narrow feet

Outsole may not be as grippy and durable as other shoes

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23. Photo by Pace Athletics.

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 is one of Brooks' bestsellers because of its supportive features. It is a stable, well-cushioned and reliable trainer that is favoured by people who participate in easy to moderate runs.



Their DNA LOFT v2 cushioning and GuideRails support technology are designed to help keep you steady on your run by limiting excess motion. Users report that the shoe is a comfortable and plush design that offers a cosy feel.



It is a recommended choice for overpronators and heel strikers. However, those with a forefoot strike may find the 12mm heel-to-drop too steep to provide ample support. A better option for forefoot strikers would be the New Balance Fresh Foam.



Purchase it on Pace Athletic for the reduced price of $219.98 (originally $260) or on Amazon from $225.24 - $241.97.

Pros

Guide rails offer support for overpronators.

Well-balanced with moderate level support that is reliable but isn't too restrictive

High-rated for comfort

Cons

A little heavy for fast runs

Slight shortfall in forefoot cushioning

Some report the cushioning is harsher than other shoes

Saucony Triumph 21. Photo by Pace Athletics.

The Saucony Triumph 21 is a stylish, sturdy and durable daily trainer with a premium underfoot feel. It is known for its comfort and strong performance in a range of terrains and conditions.



The Saucony Triumph 21 offers lots of energy return on the toe off, which can help increase stride length and overall speed. It contains a high cushion, which makes it comfortable, but can also mean it's too bouncy for all-day wear.



If you know you have a tendency to land on the extreme end of the heel, the shoe may feel unstable because of the bounce it offers. Instead, the Saucony Triumph 21 is a great option for people with wide feet and are looking for an effective shoe that can withstand a variety of runs and produces a rocker-like feeling that smoothes transitions.



However, the Saucony Triumph 21 is not necessarily a racing shoe, and may not be as responsive as a racing shoe such as the Nike Zoom Fly 5.



Purchase it on Pace Athletics for a reduced price of $182 (from $260) or on Amazon from $175.09-$1206.

Pros

Good traction for runs in all conditions

Lots of energy return on the toe-off

Helps smooth transitions

Cons

Not a racing shoe perse

Very bouncy for everyday wear



Can feel unstable when landing on the edge of the heel

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40. Photo by Pace Athletics.

Nike's best-selling everyday trainer, this running shoe is an all-rounder that provides a stable ride and a durable build that is great for new starters. The shoe is best suited for short to intermediate easy runs.



While it contains a more cushioned upper than its predecessors, compared to other runners in the market it potentially lacks some responsiveness and bounciness if that's what you enjoy. If this is the case, you may prefer the feel of the Hoka Clifton 9.



The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 is a predictable and traditional daily trainer and is a safe and comfortable choice for wearing at the gym, walking or for an easy run. Due to its waffle patterned outsole, it has ample road grip and traction making it a reliable choice for road running.



You can purchase the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 from Pace Athletics for $114 (reduced from $190), on Stylerunner for $190 or on Amazon for $235.13.

Pros

Improved upper cushioning compared to previous models

Highly durable outsole

Stable ride

Cons

No bouncy energy return

Weight increase from previous models due to upper cushioning

Some report that the outsole can be a bit slappy on the ground

ASICS Novablast 4. Photo by Pace Athletics.

The ASICS Novablast 4 is a firm-riding daily trainer suitable for fast runs. Unlike previous Novablast models which were bouncier and more versatile, this running shoe is best suited to runners who enjoy a firmer and more stable ride.



Although it's a little bit heavier and doesn't offer the liveliness of the Novablast 3, it is still relatively lightweight.



It is also firmer and more stable than previous versions due to its new FF Blast+ Eco midsole. The new woven mesh upper has improved the breathability of the shoe, while offering a snug and supportive fit.



You can purchase the ASICS Novablast 4 at Pace Athletics for $230 or on Amazon from $373.67.

Pros

Better stability due to firmer midsole

More comfortable upper

Faster ride

Cons

Heavier than previous models

Less bouncy

Less versatile - more conducive to fast runs

Hoka Clifton 9. Photo by Pace Athletics.

Hoka Clifton 9 is a lighter and more responsive edition of the Hoka Clifton range, making runs feel faster and easier. It is designed to be a neutral daily runner and works best for those with a neutral pronation pattern, where the foot only rolls slightly inward.



The Hoka Clifton 9 offers increased stability, support and cushioning thanks to the compression moulded EVA foam. Despite the extra padding, it still remains lightweight. It is a great option for long, slow runs and daily wear, especially for people who spend most of their day on their feet.



However, it may not be the best option for fast runs. Some users have reported that it lacks optimal responsiveness, despite its upgrade from Clifton 8.



You can purchase the Hoka Clifton 9 at Pace Athletics for $260, on Stylerunner for $259.99, or on Amazon from $311.60.

Pros

Plenty of cushion

Lightweight

Great for long, slow runs and everyday wear

Cons

Not as responsive

Limited energy return

Not suitable for fast runs

Nike Air Zoom Fly 5. Photo by Pace Athletics.

The Nike Zoom Fly 5 is a well-cushioned, carbon plated training shoe suitable for long, slow runs. It is known for having great stability.

The Zoom Fly 5 is considerably more cushioned than former models, with a more padded upper and a wider midsole that contains Nike's top-tier super foam, ZoomX.

However, the Zoom Fly 5 is also slower and a bit heavier than previous versions, which it compensated for with increased comfort.

If you're interested in prioritising stability, comfort and durability for runs, the Zoom Fly 5 is a good choice. However, if you're after a more propulsive and bouncier ride, there may be better options available.

You can purchase the Nike Zoom Fly 5 at Pace Athletics for $230, or on Amazon from $218.35-$434.44.

Pros

Well-cushioned and comfortable

Most stable Zoom fly to date

More affordable carbon-plated shoe

Cons

Slower than previous Zoom Flys

Less responsive

ZoomX Core doesn't feel that bouncy

On Running Cloud Runner 2. Photo by Pace Athletics.

The ON Running Cloud Runner is a stylish and neutral daily training shoe that offers a supportive ride for easy runs. This shoe is a recommended pick for runners who want to experience an ON shoe for the first time.



The ON has a moderate rocker, moderate cushioning and double mesh heel to toe, so it offers a good amount of comfort. The midsole is also designed to slightly cradle the foot for a snug and supportive feel.

They are more stable than other ON shoes due to the combination of the new zero gravity foam and wider base. Another strength lies in its durability, since it is designed to last.



However, some users report it lacks energy in the toe-off, making a run feel more laborious.



You can purchase the ON Running Cloud Runner 2 at Pace Athletics for $240.

Pros

Offers more stability than most ON runners

Durable and will last a long time

Good gateway shoe for ON first timers

Cons

Appears to lack energy in toe-off

Double mesh lacks breathability

Lacks the ability to excel in all run types

New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v14. Photo by Pace Athletics.

Advertised as New Balance's softest shoe, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v14 offers a comfortable fit and is likely to appeal to a wide range of runners because of its ability to withstand distances and weight bearing.



What's new about this shoe is the dual-density sole, which includes a layer of New Balance's Fresh Foam and a layer of FuelCell material. The two foams are equally hard, but FuelCell is slightly denser, making it less responsive and bouncy. The combination of these two layers means that the ride is enjoyable soft and subtly agile.



If you are looking for a super plush stability shoe however, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v14 is not the best pick as it has a firmer cushion than most. The shoe also won't offer a particularly explosive energy return if that is a dealbreaker for you.

You can purchase the New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v14 at Pace Athletics for $230.

Pros

Comfortable fit

Responsive design makes it suitable for a wide range of run types

Available in wide widths to suit all foot types

Cons

Limited energy return

Cushioning is slightly firm

Some users feel the price is a bit high for what it offers

Mizuno Wave Rider 27. Photo by Pace Athletics.

The Mizuno Wave Rider 27 is a straightforward daily trainer that can handle most types of runs, with the exception of speed racing. The Wave Rider 27 offers a typically smooth ride, is lightweight, has good outsole grip and contains ample cushioning to comfortably handle long distances.

The Mizuno Rider 27 is actually 5g lighter than its predecessor. This upper is comprised of 90 per cent recycled mesh material and is designed to wrap around the foot better to create a more supportive fit. Thanks to Mizuno's Dynamotion Fit features, the shoe is made to adapt to your unique movement and gait. It also has



However, there is no midfoot or rear rocker which can make the shoe feel a little bit heavy and strenuous for harder runs. It is also reported to be a bit warm on the foot, which may be ideal for winter, but can feel a bit overwhelming in summer.

You can purchase the Mizuno Wave Rider 27 at Pace Athletics for $168 (reduced from $240), or on Amazon from $193.65-$252.57.

Pros

Smooth and comfortable ride

Suitable for a wide range of runs

Ample outsole grip

Cons

Lacks rocker feeling

A bit warm and not ventilated

Not great for racing

Looking for a shoe best in its class?

Here are the best options depending on your needs:

Summary

It's true that we are spoiled for choice when it comes to running shoes. The technology in these shoes has come such a long way that there are a variety of models available to suit a wide range of interests and needs.



When choosing a running shoe, ask yourself questions like: Do I want an everyday runner that will last the test of time or am I interested in short-term performance? Will I be running on roads or trails? Do I need a slow, long-distance running shoe, or a speed racer?



Once you're able to answer specific questions that pertain to your running routine, the trick is to make sure the shoe fits like Cinderella's glass slipper - just right.

Pace Athletics offers a 30-day refund, exchange or store credit policy that allows you to swap products when shopping online. The shoes must be in their original resaleable condition, and you must present proof of receipt. If you would like to know more, please visit their FAQs page here.



At the end of the day, whether you're a seasoned pro or a new starter, I'm confident the perfect running shoe for you is out there - you just have to find it.



Frequently asked questions

1. What are the best running shoes for women?

The best running shoes for women vary based on individual foot type, running style, and preferences. However, popular brands include Nike, Brooks and New Balance.

2. How do I choose the right running shoes for me?

Consider factors such as your foot type (flat, arched, or neutral), running style (overpronation, underpronation, or neutral), and the terrain you'll be running on. Seek guidance from a running shoe store or consult with a healthcare professional.

3. What is the difference between trail running shoes and road running shoes?

Trail running shoes are designed for off-road conditions, with features like increased traction, weather resistance, and ankle support. Road running shoes are optimised for paved surfaces, providing cushioning and stability.

4. How often should I replace my running shoes?

Running shoes typically need to be replaced roughly every 500km. Signs that it's time for a new pair include thinning soles, worn-out treads, and decreased cushioning.

5. What are the latest trends in running shoe technology?

Innovative features in running shoes include carbon plates for enhanced propulsion, advanced cushioning systems for impact absorption, and personalised fit technologies like 3D printing.

6. Can I use running shoes for other activities?

While running shoes are designed specifically for running, they may be suitable for casual walking or gym workouts. However, avoid using them for high-impact activities like basketball or tennis.

7. How do I care for my running shoes?

Clean your running shoes regularly with mild detergent and allow them to air dry. Store them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Use shoe inserts to provide extra support and cushioning.

