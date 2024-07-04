The '60s women were hip to fashion, feminism, but some constraints held fast

Back in the '60's, working as a sales assistant in the ladies wear of a department job was seen as a top gig.
"It was quite a revered job," says Jessica De Gouw, who stars as Fay in the ABC TV drama Ladies in Black, alongside Miranda Otto, Debi Mazar and the inimitable Todd McKenney, and an ensemble packed with talent.
"The cast did a training session on packaging goods and how to add the flourishes on parcels, plus the manner in which customers were treated in those days. There weren't a wealth of opportunities for women to work back then [apart from being a secretary]."
The series picks up six months after the events portrayed in the feature film. It is 1961, and there are societal shifts, with women seeking a new independence.
"I very much wanted to make Fay relevant to the time. Her challenges and circumstances are quite different. Fay is a wonderful, very complicated person. She walks a tightrope between worlds and her expectations of herself are very different. She comes from a very restricted world for women, which creates an inner turmoil.
"She wants autonomy - as much as a woman could then - but struggles with the image of wife and mother that [husband] Rudi (Thom Green) and the rest of the world expect.
"Rudi brings out a more insecure version of herself. She used to dance at the Tivoli, but Rudi is very worldly and she is trying to create an identity to live up to her best version of herself. His [European] culture is so rich and dynamic, she wishes she was more intellectual."
De Gouw says it was important to show the immigrant experience.
"They were outsiders. There was an impermanence to their lives; they weren't Australians, and were sometimes seen as threats."
She says they had feelings of inadequacy which created separation, fear and insecurity.
Miranda Otto plays Virginia Ambrose, the formidable, snobbish newly appointed head of ladies fashion.
"It's funny because she is so lovely, playful and joyous," says De Gouw. "Our characters are supposed to be shaking in their boots and she's so clever, she has a commanding presence on set, but she is such a pleasure to work with."
Adding to the authenticity of the series are the set design across, make-up, costumes and hair.
"So much of your job is done for you; it creates an entire world. The creative team were amazing.
"It was an era of social change, and it's a lovely way into broader conversations. I love that it is so female-centric. It is such an -interesting cross-section of women of the time. They were on the cusp of radical feminism.
De Gouw says she didn't tell her own mother much about the series.
"I kind of wanted to do the role as a surprise. She would have had some experience of this world, and I was excited for her to see it, and for all the mums to see it.
She hopes people will watch the series as a family and be absorbed in the world created by the sets, costumes, and the social politics. "It's fun and beautiful to look at."
