The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/What to Watch

The '60s women were hip to fashion, feminism, but some constraints held fast

VB
By Vickii Byram
July 4 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LADIES IN BLACK: Sundays, 8.30pm, ABC TV, ABC iview

Jessica De Gouw is Fay in Ladies in Black on ABC. Picture supplied by ABC.
Jessica De Gouw is Fay in Ladies in Black on ABC. Picture supplied by ABC.

Back in the '60's, working as a sales assistant in the ladies wear of a department job was seen as a top gig.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VB

Vickii Byram

journalist/sub-editor

I have been a journalist with ACM for 14 years, specialising in entertainment, community, social and event stories. My previous experience is in the fields of marketing, publicity and advertising.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.