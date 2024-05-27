The Canberra Times
Man dies after being pulled from water at South Coast beach

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 27 2024 - 12:51pm, first published 12:49pm
A man, believed to be in his 60s, has been found dead on a South Coast beach.

