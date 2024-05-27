Man dies after being pulled from water at South Coast beach

A man, believed to be in his 60s, has been found dead on a South Coast beach.
Emergency services were called to Seven Mile Beach in Shoalhaven Heads just after 8.45am Monday, NSW police said.
Members of the public pulled the man from the water and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation before paramedics arrived.
However, the man was unable to be revived.
He has not been formally identified.
South Coast police district officers are investigating the death, and preparing information for the NSW coroner.
In NSW, 107 people died from drowning between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.
More than 60 Australians drowned in the 2023-24 summer period, a 19 per cent increase from the previous year.
More to come.
