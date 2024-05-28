Aged care the only service you can buy without knowing cost

So if the lump sum amount is $550,000 you could pay that or pay a daily accommodation payment of $126 per day. Or you may decide to pay $200,000 by lump sum and $350,000 by daily payment of $80 per day, or anything in between, it is basically a sliding scale. Extending the example, you could choose to deduct the daily payment of $80 per day from your lump sum of $200,000.

