How to unlock your career potential and get a better job

Australia's leading regional jobs platform, viewjobs.com.au, has unveiled a new online education marketplace to help job-seekers prepare for the career they want.
It's called ViewJobs Academy, and CEO Jake Williams says it's a "one-stop shop" for anyone looking for a new job anywhere in Australia and those eager to upskill for their next career step.
"ViewJobs Academy will be Australia's largest resource and marketplace of accredited and non-accredited education courses," Mr Williams said.
"Being able to provide such a big resource in the education space with the content that we have, we know that it's going to help people find a job today."
Having the resources directly linked to ViewJobs was powerful, given the employment platform's early success in connecting regional job seekers and employers seeking talent.
"We have enrolled many students already, across a variety of industry verticals during our soft launch, who have come directly as a result of wanting to enhance their job prospects," Mr Williams said.
To be able to help people find a course in education and then help place them in the job we think is incredibly valuable.- Jake Williams
ViewJobs is a job-seeking platform powered by ACM, the owner of this publication.
Mr Williams said bringing the academy to ViewJobs was an "Australian-first" partnership that aimed to close the loop between education and employment.
"It's no secret that education and employment go hand-in-hand," he said.
People undertook study for three reasons: to get a job, to get a better job and to gain knowledge.
"So, to be able to help people find a course in education and then help place them in the job, we think is incredibly valuable to be bringing that partnership to market," he said.
ViewJobs managing director Lewis Romano said working "hand-in-glove" with the academy would enhance ViewJobs' mission to bring together regional employers and the best, most skilled candidates available.
"An important part of our mission is to ensure that regional employees are as job-ready as possible and ViewJobs Academy will help us achieve that," Mr Romano said.
For more information about ViewJobs Academy or to find your next educational challenge, visit viewjobsacademy.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.