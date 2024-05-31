Don't miss Q&A with novelists Chris Hammer and Sulari Gentill

June 5: At Paperchain at 5pm will be the launch of Praying for Sunlight, Waiting for Rain, by Kieran Donaghue. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
June 5: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 6pm, crime writers Sulari Gentill and Chris Hammer will be in conversation with reviewer Anna Steele, followed by a Q&A session and book signing. $15 Friends, $20 non-members. See: nla.gov.au.
June 6: At 6pm at Big River Distilling with Paperchain Books is a conversation with Victoria Purman, author of The Radio Hour. Tickets at bigriverdistilling.com.au.
June 6: At the Book Cow at 6pm, the Rainbow Holstein Book Club will meet at Ambi's Chai in Kingston to discuss Helena Fox's book The Quiet and the Loud. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 11: At the Book Cow at 6pm, B.M. Carroll, author of One of Us Is Missing, will be in conversation with Petronella McGovern. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 12: At Harry Hartog ANU at 6pm, historian Iain McCalman will be in conversation with Danielle Clode on his latest book, John Busst: Bohemian Artist and Saviour of Reef and Rainforest. Free, registration essential at harryhartog.com.au.
June 13: Jennifer Rayner will be in conversation with Tom Lowrey on her new book Climate Clangers: The Bad Ideas Blocking Real Action. Harry Hartog bookshop ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 15: At Muse at 4pm, Amy Brown will be in conversation about her book My Brilliant Sister, with Canberra Writers Festival artistic director Beejay Silcox. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 18: At 6pm Nick Bryant will be in conversation on his new book, The Forever War. America's unending conflict with itself, with Mark Kenny. RSSS auditorium ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 19: At 6pm at Harry Hartog ANU, Canberra author Kaaron Warren will be in conversation with Daniel O'Malley on her new book, The Under History. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 23: Sandra Bennett's Tracks in the Mist: The Adamson Adventures Book 4 will be launched at The Book Cow at 11am. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 23: Social psychologist Hugh Mackay will discuss his book, The Way We Are - Lessons from a Lifetime of Listening, with The Canberra Times' Sally Pryor at Muse at 3pm. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 25: Canberra author Michael Brissenden will be in conversation with Mike Bowers on his new crime novel, Smoke. What Secrets Lie in the Ashes. Harry Hartog bookshop ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
July 28: At Muse at 3pm, Tessa Morris-Suzuki will discuss her book, A Secretive Century: Monte Pushon's Australia, about an extraordinary woman who lived from 1882 to 1989, with ANU historian Frank Bongiorno. See: musecanberra.com.au.
